Published 18:45 IST, November 25th 2024

Jai Shri Ram Echoes in Chittagong as Protests Erupt in Bangladesh Over Chinmoy Prabhu's Arrest

Chimoy Prabhu, who had been actively advocating for the rights of religious minorities, was reportedly arrested at Dhaka airport.

Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu
ISCKON leader in Bangladesh Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu | Image: File photo
Chittagong, Bangladesh:Jai Shri Ram’ echoed loudly through the streets of Chittagong as massive protests erupted across Bangladesh following the arrest of ISKCON monk Chimoy Prabhu. The prominent saint, known for leading protests against atrocities committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, was allegedly detained by the Dhaka Police’s Detective Branch on Monday, November 25.

Chinmoy Prabhu, who had been actively advocating for the rights of religious minorities, was reportedly arrested at Dhaka airport. His detention came just days after he addressed a massive rally in Rangpur on Friday, November 22, where he condemned the ongoing violence and discrimination faced by Hindus in the country.

The protests have been sparked by rising concerns over the increasing reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, including attacks on temples, homes, and businesses. The arrest of Chimoy Prabhu has intensified tensions, with many accusing the government of targeting those who speak out against religious persecution.

Supporters of the monk are reportedly rallying in various cities, demanding his immediate release and protection for religious minorities in Bangladesh.

‘I Would Be Arrested Anytime By Bangladesh Govt'

Earlier this month, the monk released a video on social media, stating that he could be arrested at any time. “I request to all, anytime I would be arrested. You unitedly keep this movement alive”, Chinmoy Prabhu said in the video. 

Chinmoy Prabhu Charged With Sedition For Hoisting a Saffron Flag

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, the President of Pundarik Dham in Bangladesh, was among the 18 individuals charged with sedition for hoisting a saffron flag in the country.

The sedition case coincides with a significant gathering by Hindu organizations, which presented an eight-point demand calling for a tribunal to prosecute those oppressing minorities, a law to protect minorities, and the establishment of a dedicated ministry for them.

Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh

In recent months, violence against minorities, particularly Hindus, has escalated in Bangladesh. This surge in attacks followed the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina . Since June, the country has been in turmoil, initially triggered by protests over government job quotas, which soon evolved into broader anti-government demonstrations. After Hasina’s departure and subsequent escape to India, mobs targeted Hindu communities, vandalizing and looting homes and businesses, and even committing lynchings.

In response, Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, who assumed leadership of Bangladesh’s interim government, has called for ensuring the safety of minorities. 

