Published 18:45 IST, November 25th 2024
Jai Shri Ram Echoes in Chittagong as Protests Erupt in Bangladesh Over Chinmoy Prabhu's Arrest
Chimoy Prabhu, who had been actively advocating for the rights of religious minorities, was reportedly arrested at Dhaka airport.
- India News
Chittagong, Bangladesh: ‘Jai Shri Ram’ echoed loudly through the streets of Chittagong as massive protests erupted across Bangladesh following the arrest of ISKCON monk Chimoy Prabhu. The prominent saint, known for leading protests against atrocities committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, was allegedly detained by the Dhaka Police’s Detective Branch on Monday, November 25.
Chinmoy Prabhu, who had been actively advocating for the rights of religious minorities, was reportedly arrested at Dhaka airport. His detention came just days after he addressed a massive rally in Rangpur on Friday, November 22, where he condemned the ongoing violence and discrimination faced by Hindus in the country.
The protests have been sparked by rising concerns over the increasing reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, including attacks on temples, homes, and businesses. The arrest of Chimoy Prabhu has intensified tensions, with many accusing the government of targeting those who speak out against religious persecution.
Supporters of the monk are reportedly rallying in various cities, demanding his immediate release and protection for religious minorities in Bangladesh.
‘I Would Be Arrested Anytime By Bangladesh Govt'
