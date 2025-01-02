Published 20:48 IST, January 2nd 2025
Jailed Pro-Khalistan Leader Amritpal Singh Likely To Float New Political Party On January 14
Jailed pro-Khalistan member and parliamentarian, Amritpal Singh is likely to announce the launch of a new regional political party on January 14.
- India News
- 1 min read
Chandigarh: Jailed pro-Khalistan member and parliamentarian, Amritpal Singh is likely to announce the launch of a new regional political party on January 14. Amritpal Singh, who represents the Khadoor Sahib constituency, has been lodged in the Dibrugarh Central jail in Assam since his arrest in April 2023, under the National Security Act (NSA). Along with Singh, several of his associates were also arrested after over a month of manhunt by the Punjab Police.
According to reports, the new party is expected to be launched during the 'Panth Bachao, Punjab Bachao' rally at the 'Maghi Da Mela' in Muktsar. Faridkot Member of Parliament Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, son of one of the assassins of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will also be part of the new political outfit.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:48 IST, January 2nd 2025