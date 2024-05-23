5 Die of Suspected Heat Stroke in Rajasthan as Mercury Soars to 48.8 Deg C | Image:shutterstock

Rajasthan: Atleast five died owing to the continues rising temperature in the northwestern state of Rajasthan. According to the Met Centre Jaipur, the mercury soared to 48.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer, the highest temperature recorded this summer season. Jalore district Chief Midical and Health officer Dr Rama Shankar Bharti specified about the death. “Four persons, including a woman, were brought to the Jalore district hospital from different places on Thursday but all were dead.Heat stroke is the suspected cause of the death. Exact cause will be clear in the postmortem report.”

Three of the deceased were identified as Kamla Devi (40), Chuna Ram (60) and Popat (30) while the fourth person remains unidentified.

In Pachpadra, two men working at Barmer refinery -- Sahinder Singh (41) and Suresh Yadav -- were admitted to a hospital on Wednesday after they fainted while working.

Singh died while Yadav is undergoing treatment, police said.

Moreover, five peacocks were also found dead in Khairthal district, officials said.

The Weather department predicts no respite from the scorching heat over the next few days.

A Look at Temperature in Rajasthan’s Cities

Barmer was followed by Phalodi with maximum temperature at 48.6 degrees degrees, Fatehpur at 47.6 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer at 47.5 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur at 47.4 degrees Celsius, Jalore at 47.3 degrees Celsius, Kota at 47.2 degrees Celsius and Churu at 47 degrees Celsius, the Met Centre said.

In Dungarpur, the day temperature reached 46.8 degrees Celsius, while Bikaner recorded 46.5 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 46.1 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 46 degrees Celsius and Chittorgarh 45.4 degrees Celsius.

Last night, the temperature in most parts of the state was recorded between 28 and 34.6 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.

In Khairthal district's Ismailpur village, five peacocks were found dead, the officials said, adding that intense heat in the area is suspected to be the cause.

With PTI inputs