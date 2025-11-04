Jaipur Accident: PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic mishap in Jaipur district and announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaipur, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM," the Prime Minister's office wrote on X.

The death toll in the Jaipur accident has risen to 14 after a trolley overturned in the Loha Mandi area under the Harmada Police Station limits, Rajasthan Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said on Monday.

He added that the driver appeared to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

"Fourteen people have died, and 12 are under treatment. Three out of those 12 are critical... It seems that the driver must have been intoxicated.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the road accident that occurred in the Lohamandi area of Harmada in Jaipur, resulting in loss of life, is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching.

"The concerned authorities have been directed to ensure proper treatment for the injured," he said in a post on X.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also offered condolences, saying he was "deeply saddened" by the news of the accident.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragic road accident in Harmada, Jaipur, which has resulted in significant loss of life. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I pray to God that the departed souls find peace and that their families get strength. I pray for the swift recovery of all those who were injured in this accident," he wrote on X.