Jaipur Hit-and-Run: 2 Killed, 7 Injured After Speeding Car Mows Them Down in Nahargarh

Jaipur: A hit-and-run case has been reported in the Nahargarh area of Jaipur where two people have died while seven others were injured after a speeding car mowed them down on Monday evening.

Two individuals lost their lives in a hit-and-run accident in Jaipur, Rajasthan , according to police reports on Monday evening. The incident occurred in the Nahargarh area, leaving seven others injured. A disturbing video of the incident has also surfaced.

According to Kanhaiya Lal, SMS Police Station Sub-Inspector, out of the nine people who were injured, two have died, three have been discharged and four are still undergoing treatment at a nearby trauma centre.

As per reports, the incident happened because of over speeding and the driver, who fled the spot but has now been arrested, was driving under the influence of alcohol. The car that has caused the accident has also been seized by the cops and an investigation in the case has been launched. The bodies of the two people who have died - a man and a woman, have been sent for postmortem.

