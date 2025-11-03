Jaipur Horror: 13 Killed, Several Injured as Speeding Dumper Truck Rams Into Vehicles

Jaipur: A day after 15 people died in a road crash in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, at least 13 people were killed in yet another horrific accident in Jaipur on Monday after the driver of a dumper truck lost control of the vehicle.

According to officials, the speeding dumper truck first crashed violently into a car before overturning onto three other vehicles, triggering a massive pile-up involving more than half a dozen vehicles in Loha Mandi area of Jaipur.

The tragic incident occurred under the Harmada Police Station limits in the state's capital.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal confirmed the casualties, saying several others have been seriously injured. “We are currently collecting details of the injured and assessing the exact cause of the accident,” he said. Surinder, one of the survivors, recalled, “The truck was coming from the Loha Mandi side. The driver was completely drunk and trampled everyone in its path. My car was parked and I was inside when it hit me.”

Rajasthan Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar later confirmed that 13 people died in the accident. “Out of the 10 injured, six are admitted to SMS Hospital, two in CKS Hospital, and two in Kawatiya Hospital. The six in SMS Hospital are critical, and the others have suffered minor injuries. A team of the best doctors is treating them,” Khimsar said.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's Statement

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the tragedy, calling it “extremely tragic and heart-wrenching". In a post on X, Sharma wrote, “The road accident that occurred in the Loha Mandi area of Harmada in Jaipur, resulting in loss of life, is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching.

The authorities concerned have been directed to ensure proper treatment for the injured. We pray to God to grant a place to the departed souls in His eternal abode and bestow strength upon the bereaved families to endure this devastating blow.”

Reacting to the incident, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore said, “Incidents are happening one after another, yet our drivers still don't understand. Now, seriousness is needed. Yesterday’s Phalodi accident was tragic, and today again, another accident has claimed several lives. It’s very unfortunate.”

Rathore urged citizens to drive responsibly and follow traffic rules, adding, “Drive slowly, be cautious. Follow traffic rules; this is very important.” He also mentioned that party members were working on-ground to assist victims and provide blood donations where needed.

In a similar turn of events, at least 15 people were killed and three people were injured after a tempo traveller full of people crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bapini village of Phalodi district on Sunday night, according to reports.

Regarding the incident, Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan said, "A road accident occurred in which a few people were tragically killed. We are arranging treatment for the injured... A green corridor is being established to quickly transport the injured to a facility where they can receive proper medical treatment. The administration is focused on saving the lives of those injured and will release further details as more information becomes available."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.