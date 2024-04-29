Updated April 29th, 2024 at 16:11 IST
Jaipur, Nagpur, and Goa Airports Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Security Beefed Up, Ops Unaffected
Jaipur, Nagpur, and Goa airports have reportedly received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting authorities to ramp up security measures.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Jaipur, Nagpur, and Goa airports have reportedly received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting authorities to ramp up security measures | Image:ANI
Advertisement
New Delhi: Jaipur, Nagpur, and Goa airports have reportedly received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting authorities to ramp up security measures at these key transportation hubs. The threat emails in Jaipur, Nagpur and Goa have triggered a swift response from airport security personnel and law enforcement agencies.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Advertisement
Published April 29th, 2024 at 16:11 IST