Jaipur Nightclub Horror: Woman Sexually Assaulted For Refusing Club Owner, Husband Attacked by Bouncers; Complaint Lodged

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a case of molestation and brutal assault has been reported at a nightclub in Jaipur’s Ashok Nagar area. The matter came to light following a complaint filed by a woman who alleged sexual harassment by the club owner and a violent attack on her husband by bouncers.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred late on the night of December 10 at Club Alpha. The complainant, Iram Sheikh, a resident of Jhotwara, stated that she had gone to the nightclub with her husband, Naveed Usmani.

The woman alleged that after they were seated in the club’s restaurant area, a waiter approached their table with a piece of paper containing the mobile number of the club owner, Bharat Tank. The waiter reportedly told her that the owner wanted to meet her in a private room, an offer which she refused. She refused the offer.

The FIR further states that later when Iram Sheikh went towards the washroom, club owner Bharat Tank, club manager Deepak, and several bouncers allegedly surrounded her and began making obscene gestures. When she raised an alarm, her husband intervened and protested against their behaviour.

Thereafter, the accused allegedly assaulted Naveed Usmani with iron rods. The attack resulted in serious injuries, including fractures to his leg. The bouncers also allegedly vandalised the couple’s car following the assault.

The police control room was informed about the incident, after which the injured man was rushed to SMS Hospital in Jaipur. Doctors confirmed that he had suffered two fractures in his leg and he was admitted to the trauma ward for treatment.

Speaking on the matter, ACP Ashok Nagar Balram Chaudhary confirmed that the incident took place late on December 10 and that the victim’s statements have been recorded.