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  • Jaipur Woman, Arrested Last Week, Planned To Go To Pak To Marry JeM Commander: Reports

Jaipur Woman, Arrested Last Week, Planned To Go To Pak To Marry JeM Commander: Reports

The woman, identified as Babita Dhakad alias Khadija, had come under the scanner of military intelligence several weeks ago. She was arrested by the Rajasthan Police’s Anti-Terror Squad and formally booked on Sunday under multiple sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)

Ankita Paul
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Jaipur Woman, Arrested Last Week, Planned To Go To Pak To Marry JeM Commander: Reports
Jaipur Woman, Arrested Last Week, Planned To Go To Pak To Marry JeM Commander: Reports | Image: Social Media

Jaipur, Rajasthan: A 38-year-old woman detained in Jaipur last week was reportedly preparing to travel to Pakistan via Nepal to marry a suspected senior commander of the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), who is believed to be a close associate of its chief Masood Azhar, according to reports.

The woman, identified as Babita Dhakad alias Khadija, had come under the scanner of military intelligence several weeks ago. She was arrested by the Rajasthan Police’s Anti-Terror Squad and formally booked on Sunday under multiple sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to officials, Dhakad was allegedly radicalised online. Investigators claim she was emotionally manipulated and converted to Islam by a Muslim preacher through virtual interactions. Authorities believe she was being drawn into a larger terror-related network with plans to cross over to Pakistan.

The case has raised concerns over online radicalisation and cross-border terror linkages, with security agencies continuing to probe possible wider connections.

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 Ankita Paul
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