Jaipur Woman Arrested Over Alleged 'Jaish-e-Mohammed Links'; ATS Probes Suspected Sleeper Cell Network

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a Jaipur woman for allegedly maintaining contact with operatives linked to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), with investigators probing whether she was part of a wider online radicalisation and recruitment network targeting women.

The accused, identified as 36-year-old Babita Dhakad, also known as Khadija, was arrested on June 19. According to the ATS, she had been in touch with Pakistan-based terror suspects for nearly two years and was allegedly being guided through online platforms.

The investigation has unearthed digital leads that investigators claim point to possible links with Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Gauri, an accused in the 1999 IC-814 Kandahar hijacking case, and Qari Zarrar, the alleged mastermind of the 2016 Nagrota Army camp attack. Officials, however, stressed that these links are still under verification.

According to the ATS, Babita operated a Facebook account under the name "Duniya Dhokhebaaz". Although a substantial amount of data had been deleted before her arrest, forensic analysis of her mobile phone reportedly revealed around 370 Facebook contacts, many of whom were based in Pakistan and other countries.

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Investigators claim three of these profiles are linked to suspected JeM operatives, while nearly 100 suspicious social media accounts are now being cross-checked with the National Investigation Agency's database.

The ATS further alleges that Babita had saved a phone number believed to be associated with Yusuf Azhar under the name "Osama Gori" in Urdu. Authorities are examining whether the number was actually used by the hijacking accused.

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Another key figure under scrutiny is Qari Zarrar, whom investigators describe as a JeM commander accused of orchestrating the 2016 Nagrota Army camp attack in Jammu, in which seven Indian Army personnel were killed. Officials claim recovered digital evidence suggests Babita was in contact with an individual believed to be Qari Zarrar, though the authenticity of the communication is still being verified.

During interrogation, Babita allegedly disclosed that she came into contact with a man identifying himself as Abu Ubaidah through social media. According to investigators, she converted to Islam at his urging, expressed a desire to marry him, and discussed travelling to Pakistan. Authorities are examining Abu Ubaidah's identity and possible role in the case.

The ATS suspects that the accused may have been involved in efforts to recruit vulnerable women through online radicalisation. Investigators claim emotionally distressed women were allegedly targeted through social media, subjected to religious and ideological influence, and gradually groomed for recruitment. Officials emphasised that whether such a network actually existed on a larger scale remains under investigation.

Forensic examination has also reportedly recovered references to several suspicious online accounts, including profiles named Uzma Jaan, Kuran Let and Abu Suleman. Investigators further claim Babita's Business WhatsApp account received missed calls from four Pakistani numbers, with contacts allegedly saved under names such as "Shaheen Afridi" and "Hunter 313." Authorities are also examining alleged circulation of anti-India content through these chats.

Officials believe the deleted data on Babita's mobile phone could hold crucial evidence. The forensic investigation is expected to determine whether additional individuals were connected to the alleged network, whether more women were approached, and if the suspected activities extended beyond Rajasthan.

Babita, originally from Rajasthan's Karauli district, was married in Hindaun City. According to investigators, she had been involved in a long-pending matrimonial dispute since 2018 and was residing with her father and brother in Jaipur's Vatika area at the time of her arrest.

She was produced before a court on June 20 and remanded to ATS custody for seven days for interrogation and examination of her digital devices. On June 27, she was sent to judicial custody and was later produced through video conferencing on June 29.

ATS Superintendent of Police Manish Tripathi said the accused had remained in contact with suspected Pakistan-based terrorists for nearly two years and that the investigation into her mobile phones, social media activity and digital communications is continuing.