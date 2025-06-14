'PR Chief For Shehbaz Sharif': BJP's New Title For Congress' Jairam Ramesh As US Denies Inviting Pak Army Chief For Parade

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has accused Jairam Ramesh of fakery, suggesting that he should become the PR chief for Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan. The accusation follows Ramesh’s claim that the United States invited Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to attend the 250th anniversary of the American Armed Forces, a claim that the US has categorically denied, stating that no foreign military leader was invited to the event.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Poonawalla wrote, “Jairam Ramesh said that the US had specially invited Asim Munir to the anniversary of the US Armed Forces, calling it a failure of Indian foreign policy. However, the White House has categorically denied this. Maybe Jairam should become PR chief for Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan… This isn’t the first time Congress has surrendered to fakery in favour of Pakistan.”

He further accused Congress of repeatedly engaging in misinformation, stating, “They did it with the G7, with Saudi Arabia, they dismissed Operation Sindoor as a failure and mere ‘Chut Put,’ and they even gave a clean chit to Pakistan during 26/11."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had claimed that US invited Pakistan Army Chief and Field Marshal Asim Munir to attend its 250th anniversary of American Armed Forces. Jairam Ramesh had also hit out at the Centre saying it was a diplomatic setback for India.

Sharing a media report on his X handle, Jairam Ramesh had said, “This is the man who spoke in such incendiary and provocative language just before the Pahalgam terror attacks. What is the US really up to? This is another huge diplomatic setback for India.”

However, the United States cleared the air on the matter and put the facts straight denying invitation to any foreign military leader including Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to its military parade, that was scheduled for today in Washington.

"This is false. No foreign military leaders were invited,” a White House official had informed.