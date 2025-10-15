Jaisalmer Bus Fire Tragedy: Rajasthan CM Visits Injured at Jodhpur Hospital

Jodhpur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur to meet those injured in the Jaisalmer bus fire incident that claimed at least 20 lives and left several others injured.

Sharing an update on X on Tuesday, Sharma said, “Reached Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur and met with the people injured in the Jaisalmer bus accident and their families. After inquiring about their treatment status from the doctors, I instructed them to ensure all possible medical assistance and the best possible treatment. I pray to God for a speedy recovery for all the injured.”

Police Commissioner of Jodhpur, Om Prakash Paswan, said, “16 injured have been brought here from Jaisalmer. 15 injured are receiving treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, and one injured is receiving treatment at Shri Ram Hospital...”

Sheo Constituency MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati expressed grief over the incident, saying, “This is a very sad and unfortunate incident. A wave of grief is sweeping the state. We need to give courage to the families of those who are injured. Furthermore, I request that the family members of those who have not been identified contact the district administration's helpline number and provide a DNA sample. We also request that the administration take the necessary steps, and we have informed the Chief Minister as well. This is not the time for criticism, but for giving courage to the affected families. It is the responsibility of all of us to support them.”

At least 20 people were killed and several others injured after a private bus en route to Jodhpur caught fire near Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

According to Jaisalmer Additional SP Kailash Dhan, the moving bus, which had departed from Jaisalmer for Jodhpur around 3 pm, suddenly caught fire near Thaiyat village after smoke emerged from its rear section.