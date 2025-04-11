Mastermind & Executer Of 5 Deadly Terror Attacks- Jaish Commander Saifullah Killed in Kishtwar in Encounter

Kishtwar: In a major success for security forces, top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Saifullah was killed in an encounter in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir. The dreaded terrorist was the mastermind and executioner of five major terror attacks in Jammu as well as in Kashmir over the past year, targeting security personnel and civilians.

Saifullah, who had been operating across Doda, Kishtwar, and Anantnag, was responsible for the me deadly strikes between July and November 2024, top Jaish commander Saifullah orchestrated a series of deadly attacks across Jammu and Kashmir, leaving a trail of devastation. On July 16, four Indian Army personnel, including Captain Thappa, were killed in an ambush in the Desa area of Doda. Less than a month later, on August 10, two Army personnel and a civilian lost their lives in an attack in Kokernag, Anantnag. On September 13, Naib Subedar Vipin Kumar and Sepoy Arvind Singh were martyred in a fierce gunfight in Naidgam, Kishtwar. On November 7, when two Village Defence Guards, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, were abducted and subsequently killed in Kuntwara, Kishtwar. Just two days later, on November 9, Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of the Army’s special forces was martyred and three other soldiers injured during an encounter in Keshwan, Kishtwar.