Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists Barge Into J-K Civilian Home for Food; Search Operation Underway

Jammu and Kashmir: Three suspected Pakistani terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed entered a civilian home in Soan village of the Majalta area, demanding food from a local Bakerwal family. Following the incident, villagers immediately alerted security forces, who swiftly cordoned off the region.

The terrorists who reportedly infiltrated recently were tracked to a forested hideout, sparking an ongoing massive search operation with all escape routes sealed.

The incident occurred around 7 pm a few kilometres away in the Jofar area of Udhampur district, where an intense encounter broke out on Monday evening between security forces and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, resulting in the death of a police officer who succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the exchange.

Search Operation Underway To Neutralise Terrorists

Acting on precise intelligence indicating the presence of three terrorists linked to the Pakistan‑based Jaish‑e‑Mohammed (JeM), a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), the Indian Army, and the CRPF initiated a combing operation in the remote forest hamlet of Sohan in the Majalta belt of Udhampur district on Monday evening. As the forces entered the village around 6 p.m., a brief but intense exchange of fire erupted.

