Jaishankar ‘Apology’ Video Is Fake: PIB Slams Pakistan’s False Propaganda, Debunks AI Clip

New Delhi: A fake video showing External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar allegedly apologising to Indians has been exposed by the Indian government as a Pakistani deepfake attempt to spread panic and misinformation.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checked the viral clip, which had been widely shared by Pakistani social media handles, and confirmed it was AI-generated with a fake voiceover. The video falsely portrayed Jaishankar issuing a public apology following India’s recent military actions under Operation Sindoor.

Officials pointed out that the minister never made any such statement, and the video was designed to create confusion and demoralise the Indian public. “Do not fall for these false claims intended to mislead and cause confusion,” PIB warned in a post on X.

Voice and Language Give It Away

While the video appeared realistic at first glance, experts noted clear signs of manipulation. The voice didn’t match Jaishankar’s tone or accent, and the speech pattern carried neither a distinct Indian nor Pakistani style—exposing the poor-quality AI voiceover. Lip-sync issues and mismatched expressions further confirmed it was a doctored clip.

Pakistani social media also spread another baseless rumour, claiming that Indian Air Force pilot Squadron Leader Shivani Singh had been captured by Pakistan. PIB called out this fake news too, confirming that no Indian pilot is in Pakistani custody and that the viral post is pure misinformation.

Pakistan’s Fake News Factory at Work