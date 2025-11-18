‘No Justification, No Whitewashing’: Jaishankar Reiterates Zero Tolerance For Terror At SCO Meet

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday delivered a strong message at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Moscow, urging member states to adopt an absolute, uncompromising approach towards terrorism.

Calling it the foremost threat to regional peace and stability, he said the world must display “zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations". He emphasised that there can be “no justification, no looking away and no whitewashing", reinforcing India’s long-held position on the issue.

Reiterating India’s firm stance, Jaishankar declared that the country has both the responsibility and the right to defend its citizens. “As India has demonstrated, we have the right to defend our people against terrorism, and we will exercise it,” he said, underlining that security cannot be compromised in the face of persistent cross-border threats.

Jaishankar also spoke about the uncertain state of the global economy, noting that the international financial and trade environment remains unpredictable. He highlighted the importance of free trade and open economic cooperation, urging SCO members to strengthen frameworks that support growth and resilience. According to him, the organisation must remain adaptable as the world undergoes rapid geopolitical and economic shifts.

Advertisement

The minister reminded the gathering of India’s commitment to humanitarian outreach and cultural preservation. Citing the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, he said India was among the first countries to send assistance, demonstrating its readiness to support people in crisis.

He also expressed India’s willingness to contribute to initiatives aimed at preserving cultural heritage across the SCO region, emphasising that shared traditions form a bridge between nations.

Advertisement

Calling the SCO a “good example of cooperation,” Jaishankar underlined the need to deepen people-to-people ties to enhance trust, connectivity, and regional understanding. He said such engagement is essential not only for cultural harmony but also for strengthening long-term strategic stability within the bloc.