Jaishankar Calls On Putin In Moscow, Delivers PM Modi’s Greetings Ahead Of Annual Summit

Moscow: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow ahead of the Annual India-Russia Summit, and conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders also shared views on regional and global developments.

"Honoured to call on President Putin of Russia in Moscow today. Conveyed greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi. Apprised him of preparations underway for the upcoming Annual India-Russia Summit. Also discussed regional and global developments. Deeply value his perspectives and guidance on further advancement of our ties," S Jaishankar wrote on 'X' after the meeting.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Russian President Vladimir Putin along with other heads of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) delegations and used his address at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting to deliver a firm message on terrorism, global economic instability and the need for organisational reform.

"Called on President Putin along with other Heads of SCO Delegations this afternoon," the EAM said in a post on X.

During his address at the SCO meeting, Jaishankar strongly reaffirmed India's uncompromising stance on terrorism, declaring that there can be "no justification, no looking away and no whitewashing" of terror in any form and firmly asserted India's sovereign right to defend its citizens.

The EAM called for a "zero tolerance" approach to terrorism and stressed that the SCO must uphold its founding principles of combating the "three evils" of terrorism, separatism and extremism.

"We must never forget that the SCO was founded to combat the three evils of terrorism, separatism and extremism. These threats have become even more serious in the years that have passed. It is imperative that the world displays zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Jaishankar said.

The 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states took place in Moscow on November 17 and 18.

In addition to India, the SCO comprises 10 member countries: Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.