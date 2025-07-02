‘Here With You At Pentagon Because…’: What Jaishankar Told Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth During Quad Meeting

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar concluded a high-level meeting with the Quad Foreign Ministers in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The gathering brought together top diplomats from India, the United States, Japan, and Australia to deepen cooperation and sharpen the Quad’s focus on pressing global and regional challenges—particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

EMA S. Jaishankar met with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon following his arrival in Washington. The two leaders discussed deepening strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explored new avenues for defense collaboration amid the ongoing Quad engagements.

During his meeting with US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "I am here for the Quad meeting. We just had discussions...But I am also here with you at the Pentagon because we believe that our defence partnership is, today, truly one of the most consequential pillars of our relationship."

“In the last few months, we have made significant progress on initiatives including maritime domains, logistics, education, and political coordination,” Jaishankar told the press before the Quad meet.

Jaishankar shared a social media post calling it “a very productive meeting”.

“Discussed how to make Quad more focused and impactful on contemporary opportunities and challenges. Today’s gathering will strengthen strategic stability in the Indo - Pacific and keep it free and open. ” said Jaishankar in his post.

Discussions centered on enhancing maritime security, ease of supply chains, infrastructure development, and digital connectivity. The ministers also reviewed progress on existing initiatives and explored new proposals ahead of the upcoming Quad Leaders’ Summit, which India will host.

In Quad meeting, Jaishankar also reiterated India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, stating that “victims and perpetrators must never be equated,” and called on Quad partners to appreciate India’s right to defend its people.

Jaishankar also met FM Takeshi Iwaya of Japan in Washington DC this morning and had comprehensive discussions on infrastructure, investment and mobility.

Jaishankar shared a brief about his meeting with FM Takeshi Iwaya of Japan.

Ministers exchanged views on deepening Quad engagement for a free and open Indo-Pacific.