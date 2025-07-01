Jaishankar Reveals What PM Modi Told JD Vance As He Was In Room When US Vice President Called On Night of May 9

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar stated that he was present in the room when US Vice President JD Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dismissing US President Donald Trump's claims of having brokered peace talks between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

India had launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the Phalagam terror attack when several Pakistani terrorists singled out and shot dead innocent Hindus tourists who were vacationing with their families in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

During Operation Sindoor, India targeted and dismantled multiple terror hideouts and infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces also bombarded several critical Pakistani air bases, including Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, significantly degrading Pakistan’s air defence and air force capabilities.

US President Donald Trump publicly claimed credit for mediating ceasefire talks between India and Pakistan. However, the Indian government repeatedly dismissed these assertions, clarifying that it was Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) who first contacted India to request a pause in the firing.

Addressing the matter in a recent interview with Newsweek, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar once again rejected the US claims of involvement in brokering the ceasefire.

He stated that he was present in the room when US Vice President JD Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the Prime Minister firmly conveyed that India would respond strongly to any Pakistani aggression.

"In terms of what has been our position, yes, we have for many years it's not a position just of this government in Delhi, I mean it's been a national consensus that our dealings with Pakistan are bilateral and in this particular case, I can tell you that when I was in the room when Vice President Vance spoke to Prime Minister Modi on the night of 9th May saying that you know the Pakistanis would launch a very massive assault on India if we did not accept certain things and the prime minister was impervious to what the Pakistanis were threatening to do ... on the contrary he (PM Modi) indicated that there would be a response from us ... this was the night before," Jaishankar told Newsweek in the interview.

What Donald Trump has claimed?