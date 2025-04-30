Jaishankar's UN Call Before Pahalgam Revenge, Tells Secretary General India Resolved To Bring Planners, Backers To Justice

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's on Tuesday conveyed it to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres that India is resolved that perpetrators, planners and backers of the Pahalgam terror attack will be brought to justice.

Jaishankar spoke to UN chief after the latter called the External Affairs Minister and condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and also called Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, separately.

During the call, UN Chief Antonio Guterres reiterated his strong condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir and noted the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means.

The Secretary-General also expressed his deep concern at rising tensions between India and Pakistan and underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences. He offered his Good Offices to support de-escalation efforts.

In response to the UN chief, EAM S Jaishankar took to X, formerly Twitter and informed, “Received a call from United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability."