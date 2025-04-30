sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pahalgam Terror Attack | Canada Election Results | Indian Student Found Dead | India Blasts Pakistan | Shahid Afridi In Hot Water | IPL 2025 |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Jaishankar's UN Call Before Pahalgam Revenge, Tells Secretary General India Resolved To Bring Planners, Backers To Justice

Updated April 30th 2025, 01:31 IST

Jaishankar's UN Call Before Pahalgam Revenge, Tells Secretary General India Resolved To Bring Planners, Backers To Justice

EAM S Jaishankar has conveyed to UN chief A Guterres India is resolved that perpetrators, planners and backers of the Pahalgam attack are brought to justice.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
Pahalgam terror attack
UN chief calls EAM S Jaishankar, condemns Pahalgam terror attack | Image: ANI, File Photo

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's on Tuesday conveyed it to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres that India is resolved that perpetrators, planners and backers of the Pahalgam terror attack will be brought to justice.

Jaishankar spoke to UN chief after the latter called the External Affairs Minister and condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and also called Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, separately.

During the call, UN Chief Antonio Guterres reiterated his strong condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir and noted the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means.

The Secretary-General also expressed his deep concern at rising tensions between India and Pakistan and underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences. He offered his Good Offices to support de-escalation efforts.

In response to the UN chief, EAM S Jaishankar took to X, formerly Twitter and informed, “Received a call from United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability."

Jaishankar in his tweet made it clear that India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 30th 2025, 01:31 IST