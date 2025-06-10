'Would Do The Same With Them': Jaishankar When Asked What’s His View on Donald Trump’s Foreign Policy

Paris: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during an interview with a French media outlet, responded to a question about his views on Donald Trump's foreign policy. The Union Minister stated that he sees the United States acting in line with its immediate self-interests and that he would approach them the same way.

Speaking to French media outlet Le Figaro, Union Minister Jaishankar said that from India's perspective, they have noticed early on his interest in the Quad (comprising between US, India, Japan, and Australia) and his firm commitment to advancing it.

EAM further said that in terms of the rest of the world, “We see the United States acting in line with its immediate self-interest. To be honest, I would do the same with them.”

Jaishankar on Trump's tariffs

Responding during the interview when asked that Washington is threatening to levy 26 per cent tariffs on India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India's ties with the United States for over the last 25 years or a little more and under five US Presidents have been strengthening adding issues including economic, technological, educational, scientific, strategic, military is what driving the relation between the two nations.

Speaking on tariffs, Jaishankar said India has already began bilateral negotiations for a trade agreement. He further added that Donald Trump had hosted PM Modi in Washington earlier in February when both the leaders agreed to expand access to each other’s markets.

Jaishankar said that they are hopeful of reaching an agreement before the tariff suspension ends on July 9.

Donald Trump earlier on April 2 had announced reciprocal tariffs on over 150 countries including India, to balance US trade with its partners.

However, after many nations reached out to the United States, Trump announced a pause on trade tax for 90 days or 3 months for select countries including India.

During this buffer time, nations engaged with the Trump's administration to seek mutually acceptable trade deal in order to avoid trade tariffs.

Jaishankar on India's permanent seat in UNSC

When asked should India have a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, EAM Jaishankar said that “yes” as India is the most populous country, 4th or 5th largest economy by volume, active on the world stage by engaging in peacekeeping, contributing to regional prosperity and stability.