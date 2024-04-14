Jaishankar Stresses on Need for Global Cooperation Amid Conflict in the Middle East | EXCLUSIVE | Image:republic

New Delhi: Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday unveiled its vision for governance with a focus on "advancing national interests imbued with the spirit of Vishwa Bandhu", Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV’s Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, delved into the party's manifesto, underlining the need for a proactive approach to tackling global crises, particularly the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Middle East conflict | Jaishankar stresses on the importance of global cooperation

The BJP leader emphasized India's stance on international conflicts, citing the example of the Ukraine crisis where India's position has garnered recognition for its wisdom.

Addressing concerns over the conflict in Middle East, S Jaishankar stressed on the importance of global cooperation in preventing further escalation, as the repercussions “could impact all 200 countries worldwide”.

“There are 200 countries in the world and many of them – probably all of them in some form or the other will be directly affected if the violence in Middle East gets worse. India speaks for a majority of countries in the world. We today believe that the situation should calm down, lot of us should come together and find more ways rather than violence,” he said.

‘Vishwa Bandhu’ signifies India’s evolving ties with nations around the world: Jaishankar

Responding to queries regarding the inclusion of "Vishwa Bandhu" in the BJP's manifesto, the Union Minister underscored India's role as a global leader during the COVID-19 pandemic, earning trust and respect on emotional, political, and technological fronts. He emphasized that the name "Vishwa Bandhu" signifies India's evolving position in fostering closer ties with nations around the world.

Jaishankar on setting up Thiruvalluvar cultural centres across world

In a bid to connect with the people of Tamil Nadu, where the BJP is seeking to expand its presence, the party announced plans to establish Thiruvalluvar cultural centers globally and certify yoga teachers. When questioned about the integration of the "Vishwa Bandhu" concept with these initiatives over the next five years, Jaishankar highlighted the promotion of yoga and Ayurveda as integral components of India's cultural heritage. He emphasized that these endeavors reflect India's distinct identity and its growing respect and recognition on the global stage.

BJP to undertake every effort to enhance global reputation: PM Modi

Meanwhile, seeking to connect with the people of Tamil Nadu where his party is trying to gain a foothold, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the BJP will work towards building Thiruvalluvar cultural centres all over the world.

"We will build Thiruvalluvar cultural centres all over the world. The world's oldest Tamil language is our pride. BJP will undertake every effort to enhance the global reputation of Tamil language," Modi said while releasing the BJP's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.