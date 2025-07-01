Jaishankar Tears Into Pakistan: ‘When Terrorism Is Supported by the State, It Is Imperative to Call It Out Publicly’

Calling terrorism “one of the gravest threats to humanity,” EAM Jaishankar said it is “the antithesis of everything that the UN stands for human rights, rules and norms." | Image: ANI

New Delhi: In a powerful statement aimed squarely at Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday said that terrorism supported by a state, fuelled by extremist bigotry, must be called out publicly, especially when directed at a neighbouring country.

Jaishankar made the remarks while inaugurating an exhibition titled ‘The Human Cost of Terrorism’ at the United Nations headquarters in New York. He is currently on a three-day official visit to the United States.

‘Terrorism Must Be Called Out Publicly’

“When terrorism is supported by a state against the neighbour, when it is fuelled by the bigotry of extremism, when it drives a whole host of illegal activities, it is imperative to call it out publicly,” Jaishankar said during his address. “And one way of doing so is to display the havoc that it has wreaked on global society.”

Organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, the digital exhibition presents the human toll of terrorism, showcasing some of the most devastating attacks in modern history, including the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and the Pahalgam terror attack.

It also names Pakistan-based terror groups and individuals, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as perpetrators, reinforcing India’s long-standing demand for international action against cross-border terrorism.

The exhibition will be displayed at two locations in the UN headquarters from June 30 to July 3 and July 7 to July 11. It was attended by a large number of UN ambassadors, senior UN officials, and envoys from across the world.

‘A Tribute to Those Who Can No Longer Speak’

Describing the exhibition as a “modest yet resolute effort,” Jaishankar said it seeks to give voice to victims of terror, honor the lives lost, and serve as a reminder of the shattered futures left behind.

“Each moment, each memory, each artefact, and every word tells the story of a life interrupted and altered,” he said.

Call for Global Unity Against Terrorism

Jaishankar urged the international community to act with unity and resolve against terrorism. “We must not just remember; we must commit ourselves to act to protect and uphold the very values and human rights that terrorism seeks to destroy,” he said.

Calling terrorism “one of the gravest threats to humanity,” he said it is “the antithesis of everything that the UN stands for human rights, rules and norms, and how nations should conduct their dealings with each other.”

Pahalgam Attack and UNSC Condemnation

Citing the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Jaishankar noted that the UN Security Council had strongly condemned the attack five weeks ago and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice a demand that has since seen progress.

“The world must come together on some basic concepts,” he said. “No impunity to terrorists. No yielding to nuclear blackmail. Any state sponsorship must be exposed.”

'Terrorism Anywhere Is a Threat to Peace Everywhere'