Jaishankar to Attend Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Washington On Invitation Of Marco Rubio

New Delhi: India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will undertake an official visit to the United States from 30 June to 2nd July. Jaishankar to join quad meeting after the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

During his visit, Dr. S. Jaishankar will also visit the United Nations Headquarters in New York, where he will inaugurate an exhibition titled “The Human Cost of Terrorism”, highlighting the global impact of terrorism and the international community’s efforts to combat it.

Jaishankar To Attend Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

The QFMM will be held in Washington, D.C., hosted by Secretary Rubio. Foreign Ministers from Australia, India, Japan, and the United States will convene to review the progress on the existing Quad initiatives.

Ministers will exchange views on regional and global developments, especially in the Indo-Pacific. Meeting may also deliberate on new proposals to advance a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region.

This meeting builds on the momentum of the previous QFMM held on 21 January 2025, which reaffirmed the Quad’s commitment to upholding sovereignty, democratic values, and international law.