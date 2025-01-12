Jaishankar to Visit Spain on Jan 13-14 for Talks with Spanish Counterpart

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Spain on January 13-14, where he is set to meet with the country’s leadership and hold talks with Spanish counterpart Manuel Albares on a range of bilateral issues, the MEA said in a statement on Sunday.

"External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar (EAM) will be on an official visit to the Kingdom of Spain on 13-14 January 2025. This will be his first visit as External Affairs Minister to Spain," the MEA said in a statement.

The visit of External Affairs Minister to Spain follows the October visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to India. During that trip, PM Sanchez and PM Modi jointly inaugurated the Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL)-Airbus facility in Vadodara, which will manufacture C-295 military aircraft in India.

The Tata-Airbus facility marks India’s first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft. This partnership strengthens the growing defense ties between the two countries.

Additionally, India opened a new consulate in Barcelona last year, and Spain announced plans to open a new consulate in Bengaluru, further enhancing diplomatic and economic relations.

During his visit, Jaishankar will address the 9th Annual Conference of Spanish Ambassadors and engage with the Indian community in Spain, as per the Ministry of External Affairs statement.

This will be Jaishankar's first visit to Spain as an external affairs minister, the statement said.