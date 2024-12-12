Jaishankar, UAE Counterpart Al Nahyan to Hold Bilateral Talks. What's on Agenda?

New Delhi: India and the United Arab Emirates are set to elevate their strategic partnership to new heights as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets with his counterpart, Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Delhi on Thursday. The comprehensive strategic dialogue will cover a wide range of topics, focusing on enhancing the already strong ties between the two nations.

Key points on the agenda include:

Review of Bilateral Ties: Jaishankar and Sheikh Al Nahyan will review the entire spectrum of India-UAE relations, with an emphasis on strengthening the strategic partnership.

Jaishankar and Sheikh Al Nahyan will review the entire spectrum of India-UAE relations, with an emphasis on strengthening the strategic partnership. Geopolitical Discussions: The meeting comes at a critical time for West Asia, with ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, the volatile situation in Syria, and Turkey's strikes on Syria. The leaders will discuss these crises in detail.

The meeting comes at a critical time for West Asia, with ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, the volatile situation in Syria, and Turkey's strikes on Syria. The leaders will discuss these crises in detail. Economic and Trade Relations: The leaders will discuss ways to build on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2022, which has significantly boosted trade and investment between the two countries. Bilateral trade stood at around USD 85 billion in 2022-23, with the UAE being one of the top investors in India.

The leaders will discuss ways to build on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2022, which has significantly boosted trade and investment between the two countries. Bilateral trade stood at around USD 85 billion in 2022-23, with the UAE being one of the top investors in India. Visa Issue : Jaishankar is expected to raise concerns about the recent rise in visa application rejections for Indians, following new rules introduced by Dubai's emigration department.

: Jaishankar is expected to raise concerns about the recent rise in visa application rejections for Indians, following new rules introduced by Dubai's emigration department. Cultural and Scientific Cooperation: The dialogue will also cover other aspects of the bilateral relationship, including cultural and scientific ties.

Following the strategic dialogue, Sheikh Al Nahyan, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This meeting is expected to further solidify the strong relationship between the two nations, which was significantly elevated during Prime Minister Modi's historic visit to the UAE in August 2015.

Trade and investment ties between the two countries saw a major boost after signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022. This agreement eliminated and reduced tariffs, fostered an open trade environment, and enhanced market access for service providers across various sectors. It also addressed technical barriers and provided access to government procurement opportunities.

India and the UAE are among each other's top trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching about USD 85 billion in 2022-23. The UAE is also one of the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments in 2022-23.

The Indian community in the UAE, numbering about 3.5 million, forms the largest expatriate group in the country.