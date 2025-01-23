Jalgaon Train Accident: Maharashtra CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia For Kin Of Deceased

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the passengers who died in a train tragedy in Jalgaon district.

At least 12 passengers were killed when they jumped from their train in panic due to a `fire incident', only to be run over by another train on the adjacent tracks in the North Maharashtra district, a top police official said.

The accident took place between Maheji and Pardhade stations near Pachora, more than 400 km from Mumbai, where the 12533 Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express had halted after someone pulled the chain around 5 pm, Central Railway officials said.

In a video message from Davos in Switzerland, Fadnavis said, "Some passengers in the train mistakenly assumed that smoke is coming out of the train and they jumped. Unfortunately, they were ran over by another train. I announce Rs 5 lakh to the each kin of the deceased persons in this accident." The state government will bear the entire cost of treatment of the injured passengers, Fadnavis said.

Special Inspector General of Police Dattatraya Karale told PTI that 12 bodies were sent to the nearby civil hospital in Jalgaon, while six to seven passengers were injured.

"Our minister Girish Mahajan is personally overseeing the rescue and support to the victims of the accident. I have spoken to district administration and police officials there (in Jalgaon)," the CM said.