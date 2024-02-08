At Least 45 people including a sub-inspector were injured in the Jallikattu competition | Image: PTI

Madurai: At Least 45 people including a sub-inspector were injured in the Jallikattu competition, a bull taming sport, which began on Monday in Avaniyapuram village in Tamil Nadu.

Jallikattu is a popular bull-embracing sport traditionally played in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal harvest festival in the second week of January.

The event which goes on for three days, is being held in Avaniyapuram on the first day, in Palamedu on second day and in Alanganallur on the third day.

Ban on Jallikattu?

The Supreme Court in 2014 had imposed a ban on Jallikattu but in 2017, the Tamil Nadu government passed an ordinance to allow the event while introducing certain regulations to ensure the safety of both participants and bulls.

After strident protests by the people against the ban, the Supreme Court in India in May 2023 upheld the Tamil Nadu government's law allowing the bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' in the state.

Watch the injured being taken to Hospital in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: 45 people, including two police personnel, were injured in the Avaniapuram Jallikattu event and 9 people were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment. pic.twitter.com/Nx0SLNXI5E — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

2,400 Bulls and 1,318 tamers registered for Avaniapuram Jallikattu

A total of 2,400 bulls and 1,318 tamers have been registered for Avaniapuram Jallikattu while 3,677 bulls and 1,412 tamers for Palamedu Jallikattu and 6,099 bulls and 1,784 tamers for the Alanganallur event.

Notably, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on 23 January will inaugrate the newly-built Madurai Jallikattu stadium.