Jallikattu Turns Scary in Andhra Pradesh: Five Injured During Bull-Taming Event in Tirupati

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: Nearly 20 people were reportedly injured during Jallikattu celebrations in Kotha Shanambattla, Chandragiri Mandal in Tirupati district organised as part of the Sankranti celebrations on Friday. The event turned chaotic after bulls charged into the crowd as young men attempted to leap onto them.

According to reports, one person suffered a broken arm and another sustained a head injury, while several others suffered minor wounds. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals via ambulance for treatment.

For the Jallikattu event, approximately 200 bulls were brought to the arena from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Young participants prepared to stop the charging bulls as they rushed forward fiercely.

Jallikattu, also known as sallikkattu, is a traditional sport of Tamil Nadu that is celebrated on the third day of Pongal - Mattu Pongal Day. The name is coined from two words, Jalli (silver and gold coins) and Kattu (tied). A bull is let loose among a crowd of people, and whoever tames it will get the coins tied to its horn.

The people who participate in the sport try to hold on to the animal's hump to stop it. Sometimes, they run along with the bull. Pulikulam or Kangayam is the breed of bulls used for the sport. The bulls which win in the festival are in high demand in the market, and fetch the highest price.

