Jamia Millia Islamia Suspends Professor After Controversial Exam Question on ‘Atrocities Against Muslims’

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has placed a faculty member of its Social Work Department under suspension after a question in an undergraduate exam sparked widespread criticism and public debate.

The incident unfolded following the BA (Honours) Social Work Semester-1 examination, held on December 21, where students were asked to “discuss the atrocities against Muslim minorities in India, giving suitable examples”. Photographs of the question circulated widely on social media, drawing sharp reactions from students and educators.

In response to the backlash, the university administration issued a suspension order on December 23 against Prof. Virendra Balaji Shahare, who was responsible for setting the paper. The order, issued by the JMI registrar’s office, cited “negligence and carelessness in academic conduct” as the reason for the disciplinary action and stated that the suspension will remain in effect pending the outcome of an internal inquiry.

According to the official directive, a police First Information Report (FIR) will be filed “as per rules”, and Prof. Shahare’s have been instructed that he cannot leave without prior permission from university authorities.

Jamia also formed a probe committee to examine the circumstances under which the question was framed and approved. University officials emphasized that the question had initially passed through the normal departmental review and approval process before it was included in the exam.

Prof. Shahare, an experienced academic with over two decades in teaching and research, has previously focused on issues relating to Dalit and tribal communities, holding advanced degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University and Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

The university has not yet released further official statements as the internal inquiry continues and the suspension remains in force.