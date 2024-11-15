Published 17:26 IST, November 15th 2024
Jamia Religious Conversion: Fact-Finding Committee Member Makes Shocking Claims
Professor Nadeem Ahmad, a member of the fact-finding committee, said that there are over 50 people who have come forward and demanded justice.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi | Representational image | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:09 IST, November 15th 2024