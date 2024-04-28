Advertisement

Jammu: Gangsters on Saturday evening opened fire at the restaurant of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Om Prakash Khajuria in Miran Sahib, Jammu and Kashmir. Dreaded gangster Abbu Jatt claimed responsibility for the attack, warning of more such attacks. The firing took place at Khajuria Restaurant in Miran Sahib, Jammu at around 7 pm today, after which the police reached the spot and started investigation. The restaurant is owned by Om Parkash Khajuria, co-Chairman of AAP in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an Instagram post, gangster Abbu Jatt claimed responsibility and wrote in Hindi, "Aaj jo bhi hua hai mirasahib khajuria restaurant ke bahar jo goliya chali haii unn sabb ka ilzaam hum oor humara group apnee sir par lete hai agar humari baat na maani gyi iska anjaam oor bhi bura hoo sakta hai hum andar hai par humare bhaii abhi bhi bahar zinda haii to ye mat sochna ki hum shant ho gye hai oor agar humari baat maani na gyi to is baar hawa mei chali hai par agli seedha chalengii oor shor fir sunnai dega bas sabar karoo. abbu jatt, ravi jatt".

The AAP has questioned the government over the incident and the free run being giving to the gangsters.

Gangster Abbu Jatt killed man on Instagram Live

Gangster Abbu Jatt is behind the bars, and was arrested in connection with the murder of a youth named Akshay Kumar in Ramgarh area of Samba. In December 2023, Abbu Jatt and his associates showcased their heinous act live on Instagram after brutally killing the 25-year-old Akshay Kumar. The perpetrators not only ended Akshay's life but also mutilated his hand, taking it with them. Their six-minute Instagram Live broadcast their brazenness, as they brandished weapons, flaunted the victim's severed hand, and openly admitted to the crime while firing gunshots in the vicinity.