Jammu And Kashmir: Blast Inside Mosque In Handwara, 3 Sustained Injuries, Investigation Underway

Handwara: This morning, an explosion happened during the demolition of a mosque in the Kasheri neighborhood of Handwara, in north Kashmir, injuring at least three persons.

According to official authorities, the tragedy happened while residents were demolishing the old building to make room for a new one.

The explosion, which occurred unplanned during the demolition process, injured three people. They were taken to a neighboring medical facility, where their condition is said to be stable.

The injured were identified as Mudasir Ahmad Mir of Nutnoosa, Ghulam Ahmad Tantray of Kachri, and Owais Ahmad of Hadipora.