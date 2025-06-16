Jammu And Kashmir: Blast Inside Mosque In Handwara, 3 Sustained Injuries, Investigation Underway

Updated 16 June 2025 at 13:13 IST
Handwara: This morning, an explosion happened during the demolition of a mosque in the Kasheri neighborhood of Handwara, in north Kashmir, injuring at least three persons.
According to official authorities, the tragedy happened while residents were demolishing the old building to make room for a new one.
The explosion, which occurred unplanned during the demolition process, injured three people. They were taken to a neighboring medical facility, where their condition is said to be stable.
The injured were identified as Mudasir Ahmad Mir of Nutnoosa, Ghulam Ahmad Tantray of Kachri, and Owais Ahmad of Hadipora.
Security personnel rushed to the scene and roped off the area shortly after the blast. The type and cause of the explosion are presently being looked into by a group of police officers.
This is a developing story. More details will be shared as information becomes available…
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 16 June 2025 at 11:57 IST