Jammu And Kashmir Government Takes Over Management Of 215 Schools Linked To Jamaat-e-Islami

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government has ordered the takeover of the managing committees of 215 schools allegedly affiliated with the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its affiliate Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT). The J&K government's decision, backed by an order, is to ensure that these schools adhere to the National Education Policy (NEP) norms and maintain quality education.

The government's decision to take over the management of these schools follows adverse reports from intelligence agencies, which identified them as directly or indirectly linked with the banned outfit. The validity of their existing managing committees had either expired or was reported negatively. Under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Rules 2010, the government has directed the concerned authorities to ensure that the academic future of students enrolled in these institutions is not affected in any manner.

The District Magistrates, in consultation with the School Education Department, have been asked to implement necessary measures to maintain quality education in line with NEP norms. The fresh committees will be proposed after due verification to oversee the management of these schools. The move is part of the government's efforts to regulate educational institutions and prevent any potential misuse for anti-national activities.

The government has assured that the academic activities of the schools will continue uninterrupted. However, the sudden change in management might cause some concerns among students, teachers, and parents. Around 11,000 students studying in FAT schools have been asked to enrol in nearby government-run schools.

Controversy Surrounding Jamaat-e-Islami

Jamaat-e-Islami, a socio-religious organisation, has been a subject of controversy in Jammu and Kashmir. The group was banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in February 2024 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for its alleged involvement in activities prejudicial to internal security and public order. The organisation has been accused of supporting militancy and extremism in the region.