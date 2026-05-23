Jammu and Kashmir Narco-Terror Crackdown Intensifies; Manoj Sinha Warns Of Stringent Action, Srinagar Police Seize Crores In Assets

Srinagar: In Jammu and Kashmir, a sweeping crackdown on narco-terrorism has seen hundreds arrested, properties worth crores attached, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha warning of stringent legal action against traffickers.

Joining a padyatra in Shopian, Sinha said, “Whether an official or anyone in public life, if they are connected to the drug network, they will face strict consequences.”

He stressed that proceeds from narcotics fund terrorism, diverting youth from progress, and destabilizing society.

However, the LG also underlined the collective resolve of communities, he said, “From every lane and bylane of the UT, voices are rising in unison, demanding that not a single drug smuggler should be spared.”

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Since the campaign began 43 days ago, enforcement has surged, “797 FIRs registered, 894 smugglers jailed, 59 arrested under PIT‑NDPS provisions, 81 narcotic palaces demolished, and 101 immovable properties seized. Licences of 268 drug stores were cancelled, while 457 driving licences and 22 passports were suspended or recommended for cancellation,” he informed.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Police under the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, 100 Days Campaign, attached immovable assets worth nearly Rs 5 crore. Among them were houses of Bilal Ahmad Sheikh and Aneek Ahmad Sheikh in Budgam, valued at Rs 80 lakh, and a residence of Suhaib Farooq Khan in Chanapora worth Rs 1 crore.

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Other properties seized include a three‑storeyed house of Mohsin Ibrahim Naqash in Jawahar Nagar (Rs 1 crore), Farhan Manzoor Pandit’s residence in Rajbagh (Rs 50 lakh), Fayaz Ahmad Rather’s house in Bandipora, and Abid Hassan Dar’s property in Bemina valued at Rs 1.7 crore.

Police said the assets were acquired through drug proceeds and attached under Sections 68‑F and 68‑E of the NDPS Act, with magistrates and revenue officials present during the process.

Officials reiterated that narco‑terrorists build “dark fiefdoms” on the destruction of youth, but each brick of that realm is now being pulled down.

LG Sinha further added that more than 7,000 women’s committees have been formed to strengthen grassroots vigilance, while a rehabilitation policy is being prepared to reintegrate addicted youth through de‑addiction and employment.