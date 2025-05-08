Jammu And Kashmir On High Alert: Internet Services Suspended Amid Failed Pakistani Drones And Missiles Attack

Jammu: The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is currently experiencing heightened tensions, with internet services being suspended across the territory following drones and missiles attack by Pakistan in Jammu. The latest escalation from Pakistani military comes just two days after Indian airstrikes under 'Operation Sindoor' were conducted in Pakistan in response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack. According to reports, a barrage of Pakistani drones and missiles were launched, which were completely intercepted and neutralised by India's S400 air defence system.

As per reports, the Indian armed forces have been continuously working to intercept and neutralise any drones that may be operating in the border areas including Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the decision to suspend internet services was made as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of misinformation and to ensure public safety. The government's move is seen as a response to the increased military activity in the region, with both sides accusing each other of aggression.

The Indian airstrikes in Pakistan were conducted in the intervening night of May 6-7, in response to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack sponsored and orchestrated allegedly by Pakistan and Pakistani Army. The airstrikes targeted what India described as terrorist camps and infrastructure in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Blackout In Several Cities

In addition to the suspension of internet services, a complete blackout was enforced in Jammu, Amritsar, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Pathankot and other bordering cities as a precautionary measure. The blackout is intended to prevent any possible targets from being illuminated, making it more difficult for any hostile entities to operate in the area.