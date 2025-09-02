Jammu And Kashmir Schools Closed Today Due To Rainfall Alert, Online Classes Advised

Jammu: Amidst the incessant rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has announced the closure of all government and private schools in the Jammu Division on September 2. The schools across the Union Territory have been advised to conduct online classes. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff in the wake of the weather alerts and torrential downpour causing major landslides in the hilly areas.

The relentless rainfall has brought the region to a halt, with several areas experiencing waterlogging and flood-like conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for the region, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The Centre, the Jammu and Kashmir government, the concerned authorities, and the defence forces are monitoring the situation, with rescue and relief operations underway in affected areas.

In light of the prevailing weather conditions, the Directorate of School Education Jammu has advised schools to conduct online classes, where feasible. The decision is to minimise disruptions to the academic calendar while prioritising the safety of students and staff. The decision to close schools is a welcome relief for parents amid the heavy rainfall.

CM Omar Abdullah Visits Affected Areas

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has visited cloudburst-hit areas, assessing the damage and directing officials to ensure restoration of power, water supply, and communication lines. The CM has assured that alternative routes have been prepared to facilitate double-sided traffic, while restoration work in landslide-affected areas is expected to take 20-25 days.

The Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, UTDRF, and other rescue teams, has launched operations in affected areas. A total of four bodies have been recovered so far, and one person is reported missing after a cloudburst hit the Rajgarh area of Ramban district.

So far, thousands of people have been evacuated from low-lying areas, with rescue and relief operations ongoing in coordination with divisional officials. The situation remains concerning, with several rivers and streams flowing above the danger level.