Advertisement

Srinagar: At least five soldiers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were injured after terrorists opened fire on their convoy in the Surankot area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Saturday. Sources told Republic that 200 rounds were fired. As of now, there have been no reports of damage or casualties resulting from the attack.

“An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of J&K. The local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area. The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the General area near Shahsitar. Military personnel have suffered injuries. More details awaited”, Security Forces’ officials said.

Advertisement

How And Where Did The Attack Take Place?

The attack took place near Shashidhar in the evening when the vehicles were moving towards Sanai Top in the district's Surankote area. Of the five injured soldiers the condition of two is said to be critical. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, reinforcements from the army and police have been rushed to the area and a massive search and cordon operation has been launched to track down and neutralise the terrorists, officials said.

This marks the first major attack on the armed forces this year in a region that experienced a string of terrorist attacks targeting the army in the past.

Advertisement