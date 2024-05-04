Advertisement

Rajouri: In a big blow to terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operating from Pakistan, the State Investigation Agency (SIT) Jammu has attached the property of the absconding terrorist namely Abdul Hameed Khan under Section 33 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Abdul had moved to Pakistan for arms training along with other youths of Rajouri in the year 1992. He is currently operating from Pakistan under LeT outfit.

Abdul is also instrumental in a number of terrorist attacks in Rajouri district. He has been working to activate the sleeper cells and attract the gullible youths to join the LeT outfit through Over Ground workers of LeT.

Advertisement

An SIA official said, “FIR No. 05/2021 u/s 13, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 UA(P)A, Section 3 of Official Secret Act, 201 IPC of P/S, JIC/SIA Jammu was registered against him alongwith other associates namely (1) Mohd Rafiq Khan S/O Mohd Qayoom r/o Panjgrain (Gambhir Brahmana) Tehsil Manjakote District Rajouri (2) Gurpal Singh S/O Hari Singh r/o City Sunam District Sangrur, Punjab.”

Jammu: Crackdown Intensifies, SIA Attaches Property of LeT Terrorist Operating From Pakistan | Photo: Republic

The statement further added that SIA Jammu has succeeded in attaching the immovable property amounting to lakhs of rupees under Khasra No.167 situated at village Panjgrain (Gambhir Brahmana), Tehsil Manjakote, district Rajouri. The said property has been identified by local revenue staff and found recorded in the name of said absconding terrorist. Now the said land under Khasra No.167 has been attached by SIA Jammu u/s 33 of the UA(P) Act in compliance with the orders of the Hon’ble designated court.

Advertisement

In this case, the charges were framed against all the accused persons involved in the said case including terrorist Abdul Hameed Khan.