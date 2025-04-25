sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pahalgam Terror Attack | IPL 2025 | Sundar Pichai | Indian Markets | United Nations | Neeraj Chopra |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Jammu Government Medical College Put On High Alert, Asked To Be Prepared To Handle Any Emergency Situation

Updated April 25th 2025, 22:06 IST

Jammu Government Medical College Put On High Alert, Asked To Be Prepared To Handle Any Emergency Situation

The Jammu Government Medical College (GMC) has been put on high alert and asked to remain prepared to handle any emergency situation.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
Jammu Government Medical College
Representational image | Image: File photo

Srinagar: In fast paced developments in Jammu and Kashmir post Pahalgam terror attack, the government has issued an advisory to Medical College Hospital in Jammu to be prepared for to handle any emergency situations.

In an alert issued to the Government Medical College in Jammu, the circular directed all staff to remain on high alert and ensure full preparedness to handle any emergency situations.

The advisory has asked store officers to maintain emergency supplies, critical medicines, and essential medical equipment in a state of immediate readiness.

Hospital staff have been advised to avoid unnecessary leave and remain available within the hospital premises to provide uninterrupted and effective patient care.

In addition to above, a 24x7 round-the-clock control room has been set up to handle all emergency responses.

Moreover, additional security forces are being deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to handle any severe emergency situation as India prepares and plan to punish Pakistan and its backed terrorists for the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed lives of 26 Indian tourists.

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22 when 4-5 Pakistani terrorists massacred innocent civilians who were visiting the valley to spend vacation with loved ones but their stay ended in a tragedy.

India mulls multiple-action plan to teach Pakistan a lesson they can never forget for Pahalgam terror attack

5 big decisions taken by Modi Govt to punish Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack 

India has announced a series of first set of measures to punish Pakistan for its barbaric terror act in Pahalgam where 26 innocent lives were brutally massacred by ISI-backed terrorists. In its first initial response, India has hit Pakistan where it will hurt the most:

  1. India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. India's decision has been formally conveyed to Pakistan. 
  2. India has announced closure of Attari's integrated checkpost with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 1st May 2025.
  3. Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.
  4. The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India.
  5. India will be withdrawing its own Defence, Navy and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 25th 2025, 21:49 IST

Pakistan