Jammu Government Medical College Put On High Alert, Asked To Be Prepared To Handle Any Emergency Situation

Srinagar: In fast paced developments in Jammu and Kashmir post Pahalgam terror attack, the government has issued an advisory to Medical College Hospital in Jammu to be prepared for to handle any emergency situations.

In an alert issued to the Government Medical College in Jammu, the circular directed all staff to remain on high alert and ensure full preparedness to handle any emergency situations.

The advisory has asked store officers to maintain emergency supplies, critical medicines, and essential medical equipment in a state of immediate readiness.

Hospital staff have been advised to avoid unnecessary leave and remain available within the hospital premises to provide uninterrupted and effective patient care.

In addition to above, a 24x7 round-the-clock control room has been set up to handle all emergency responses.

Moreover, additional security forces are being deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to handle any severe emergency situation as India prepares and plan to punish Pakistan and its backed terrorists for the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed lives of 26 Indian tourists.

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22 when 4-5 Pakistani terrorists massacred innocent civilians who were visiting the valley to spend vacation with loved ones but their stay ended in a tragedy.

