Jammu & Kashmir Authorities Issue Notice, Demand Public Apology From Amazon, Bengal-based Firm For Selling ‘Fake Kashmiri Silk Carpets’

Srinagar: Authorities from Jammu & Kashmir, on Wednesday, issued a formal notice to e-commerce site Amazon and a West Bengal-based private company - Jewel Carpet.com- over selling counterfeit carpets as ‘authentic Kashmiri silk' carpets. The authorities have alleged ‘unfair trade practices and misinterpretation’ of facts. They have also demanded that the companies issue a public apology on their website and in two national dailies.
In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), Director, Department Handicrafts and Handlooms, Mussarat Zia, wrote, “NOTICES issued 2 @jewelcarpet & @amazonIN for misbranding #KashmirCrafts. They must be crazy offering 50% rebates on cheap FAKES in the name of Authentic Kashmiri Handmade Silk Carpet for ₹2,160 & ₹2,630. UNACCEPTABLE. Brings disrepute 2 artisans & high value items.” He also attached screenshots from the websites where the products were listed. As per the officials, if the carpets were genuine, as the advertisements claimed, given the size, they would cost upwards of ₹25,000.
The companies have been directed to remove all misleading advertisements from their websites. They have also been advised to immediately cease the sales and advertisement of the ‘counterfeit’ products. Additionally, both Amazon and Jewel Carpets have to issue a public apology and provide a written undertaking within 3 days.
The official notice also claims that failure in compliance with meeting the demand within 3 days will lead to legal action. The authorities have also cautioned of ‘consumer complaints, criminal proceedings under the BNS 2023 and claims for damages’ if the demands are not meant.
