Jammu On Alert: Combing Operation Underway At Railway Station After Chinese-Made Rifle Scope Found Near NIA Headquarters

Jammu: Amid terror threats, a massive combing and search operation was carried out in Jammu Railway station by the Crisis Response Team (CRT) of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The exercise, being carried out in the backdrop of J&K Police recovering a telescope used for an assault rifle from an area close to the National Investigation Agency headquarters, has triggered a security alert, leading to a police investigation.

Following the high alert, apart from combing operations inside Jammu Railway Station, the security has also been beefed up outside Railway Station as well and the vehicles are being thoroughly checked by troops to neutralise any threat.

Chinese-manufactured Assault rifle Scope

According to the reports, the discovery of Chinese-manufactured assault rifle scope was done when a 6-year-old boy was seen playing with the object, initially mistaking it for a toy.

The incident came to light in Jammu region's Asrarabad area when local residents noticed a young boy playing with a suspicious-looking device. Upon inquiring, the child's parents informed the officials that the boy had found the object earlier in the day at a nearby garbage dump. During the preliminary examination, it was revealed that the object was a Chinese-made scope that can be mounted on an assault rifle and is also compatible with sniper rifles.

Meanwhile, following the recovery, the security agencies expanded their search to the Sidhra area of the Jammu region, suspecting the scope may have been discarded deliberately. Jammu (Rural) Police confirmed that the weapon attachment was formally recovered from Sidhra and taken into custody for forensic examination.

Tanvir Ahmad Arrested

As per the reports, a 24-year-old man, identified as Tanvir Ahmad, has been detained from Samba district in connection with the recovery of the scope. The police sources stated that Ahmad came under scrutiny after a mobile phone number linked to Pakistan was allegedly found on his device. The officials said that Ahmad is a resident of South Kashmir's Anantnag district and has been living in Samba for the past some time. He is currently being questioned to establish whether there is any direct link between him and the recovered weapon attachment.

In the meantime, the recovery of the Chinese-made scope has heightened security concerns, with teams from the police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) deployed to investigate how the equipment reached the area. A police spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing and stressed that all angles are being examined, including the possibility of cross-border links.