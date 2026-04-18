Jammu Police Launches Major Demolition Drive Against Narcotics Smugglers in Javed Nagar
The demolition drive, which saw heavy machinery dismantling unauthorised structures allegedly built using the proceeds of drug trafficking, is a centrepiece of the 100-Day Anti-Drug Campaign recently launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
- India News
- 1 min read
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday carried out a high-profile bulldozer action against the illegal properties of notorious narcotics smugglers in the Javed Nagar area of Jammu.
The demolition drive, which saw heavy machinery dismantling unauthorised structures allegedly built using the proceeds of drug trafficking, is a centrepiece of the 100-Day Anti-Drug Campaign recently launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
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