Jammu Police Shoot Dead Dreaded Gangsters Nagi And Janu In Retaliatory Firing After Checkpoint Attack

Jammu: A notorious gangster and his associate were allegedly shot dead by Jammu Police on Saturday night following a brief but intense exchange of fire at a police checkpoint. The accused, identified as Nagi and Janu, were hardcore history-sheeters facing multiple pending FIRs, including charges of attempted murder, rioting, and arms smuggling.

According to police officials, Nagi, who was riding a motorcycle with his associate, approached a barricade set up by police. On the police signal, instead of stopping for routine checking, the duo allegedly attempted to break through the barrier and opened fire on the police party. The sudden attack forced officers to retaliate, causing fatal injuries to Nagi.

The encounter erupted under the cover of darkness, with both criminals abandoning their motorcycle and trying to flee on foot. The police teams gave chase through the poorly lit area, trading fire as they moved. Minutes later, one of the accused, identified as Nagi, was found injured and succumbed to his injuries at the site.

Associate Also Killed, Arms Smuggling Link Emerges

The Jammu Police confirmed that the second man, identified as Janu, was also killed in the encounter. As per police officials, Janu was also a gangster and a narcotics smuggler and had a history of involvement in arms smuggling.

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A senior police officer said the duo had been under surveillance for some time due to their links to organised crime and cross-border smuggling networks. “They were not petty criminals. Nagi was wanted in over 13 serious cases, and both were actively involved in the illegal arms trade,” the officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The weapon used by the accused was recovered from the spot. The police teams have since intensified patrolling in the area, fearing possible retaliation from other members of their network.

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Sharing details regarding the incident, the police said that a quick response prevented what could have been a serious attack on police officers manning the barricades. “The accused and his associate opened fire first. Our team retaliated in self-defence. Taking advantage of the darkness, they tried to escape, but were chased down,” a statement from Jammu Police read.

The bodies of both men have been sent for post-mortem and their families are being informed as per procedure. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to trace the bigger nexus of arms and narcotics smuggling in which the duo was allegedly involved.