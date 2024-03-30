Jammu-Poonch Highway Temporarily Closed For Traffic After Landslide, Police Issues Advisory

Advertisement

Jammu: As rains continue to lash the hilly regions of Jammu and Kashmir, roads has been temporarily closed for commuters. Jammu-Poonch Highway has been temporarily closed since morning on Saturday, March 30, following heavy overnight rains that triggered landslides in the Surankot area of Poonch district.

The continuous downpour since night resulted in the landslide, obstructing the traffic flow along the vital highway. Warning the commuters, Jammu and Kashmir Police said, “Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) is still blocked due to shooting stones at many places between Nashri and Banihal likewise Mehad, Panthyal, Mom Passi, Kishtwari Pather etc. Weather raining on whole national highway.”

Efforts are underway to clear the debris and restore normalcy in the region. For the time being, traffic has been diverted to the link roads.

The authorities have advised the commuters to follow land discipline and be cautious of shooting stones from the mountains. “People are advised to avoid journey on NH-44 till the weather improved and road is clear,” said the Jammu and Kashmir Police in a post on X.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has released mobile numbers to reach out to for updates.

Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103)

Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103)

Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)

Udhampur (8491928625)