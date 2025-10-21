Updated 21 October 2025 at 20:51 IST
Jammu-Srinagar Indigo Flight Halted Seconds Before Takeoff Due to Technical Glitch, Passengers Still Inside Flight: Sources
According to reports, passengers are still inside the flight, which has been moved away from the runway.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Ankita Paul
Advertisement
Indigo Flight From Jammu To Srinagar Halted Seconds Before Takeoff Due To Technical Glitch | Image: Republic
An IndiGo flight was halted seconds before takeoff due to a technical glitch at the Jammu airport, sources said.
The flight, IndiGo 6E-6962, was going to Srinagar from Jammu.
According to reports, passengers are still inside the flight, which has been moved away from the runway.
More details are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 21 October 2025 at 20:42 IST