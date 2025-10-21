Jammu-Srinagar Indigo Flight Halted Seconds Before Takeoff Due to Technical Glitch, Passengers Still Inside Flight: Sources

Indigo Flight From Jammu To Srinagar Halted Seconds Before Takeoff Due To Technical Glitch | Image: Republic

An IndiGo flight was halted seconds before takeoff due to a technical glitch at the Jammu airport, sources said.

The flight, IndiGo 6E-6962, was going to Srinagar from Jammu.

According to reports, passengers are still inside the flight, which has been moved away from the runway.