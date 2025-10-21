Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Jammu-Srinagar Indigo Flight Halted Seconds Before Takeoff Due to Technical Glitch, Passengers Still Inside Flight: Sources

Updated 21 October 2025 at 20:51 IST

Jammu-Srinagar Indigo Flight Halted Seconds Before Takeoff Due to Technical Glitch, Passengers Still Inside Flight: Sources

According to reports, passengers are still inside the flight, which has been moved away from the runway.

Reported by: Ankita Paul
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Indigo Flight From Jammu To Srinagar Halted Seconds Before Takeoff Due To Technical Glitch
Indigo Flight From Jammu To Srinagar Halted Seconds Before Takeoff Due To Technical Glitch | Image: Republic

An IndiGo flight was halted seconds before takeoff due to a technical glitch at the Jammu airport, sources said.

The flight, IndiGo 6E-6962, was going to Srinagar from Jammu.

According to reports, passengers are still inside the flight, which has been moved away from the runway.

More details are awaited.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Ankita Paul

Published On: 21 October 2025 at 20:42 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source