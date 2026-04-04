Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Blocked As Rain Triggers Landslide

Traffic on the crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been disrupted after a landslide blocked a key stretch near Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Saturday.

The blockage follows heavy rainfall that triggered mudslides and “shooting stones” at multiple locations, including Gangroo, Hingni and the Shalgadi Tunnel stretch, severely impacting vehicular movement along the strategic route connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country.

A section of the highway reportedly remains blocked, with restoration work currently underway. More details are awaited.

Banihal DSP, Traffic, Surinder Pal Singh urged commuters to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel.

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“People are advised to step out only after checking the traffic advisory and weather conditions. Manpower and machinery have reached the spot and are engaged in clearing operations,” he said.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway is a lifeline for the region and frequent landslides during adverse weather often lead to prolonged disruptions, stranding commuters and halting the movement of essential supplies.