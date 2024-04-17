Advertisement

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked following a major landslide at Kishtwari Pather and shooting stones at many places in Ramban, on Tuesday.

The national highway serves as the only link connecting Kashmir Valley with the country. The traffic police have advised people to avoid the route till the situation improves.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Monday issued a warning for an avalanche in the higher reaches of Kupwara and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir valley during the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.

Kashmir valley received widespread rainfall in the past two days and some upper reaches also received a fresh snowfall, prompting authorities to issue a fresh avalanche warning.

People facing difficulties in these districts are advised to dial 112 in case of any emergency.

