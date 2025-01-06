Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor Gets Unconditional Bail Hours After Arrest

Patna: Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor got unconditional bail on Monday, hours after he was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the protest at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Reports suggested that Kishor will hold a press conference after coming out of jail at 8 pm. Earlier, the Patna police reached the Gandhi Maidan and detained Prashant Kishor in the wee hours of Monday. He was arrested from Gandhi Maidan during his fast-into-death demanding cancellation of the BPSC examination after the alleged paper leak.