Published 20:09 IST, January 6th 2025
Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor Gets Unconditional Bail Hours After Arrest
Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor got unconditional bail on Monday, hours after he was sent to 14-day judicial custody
- India News
- 1 min read
Patna: Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor got unconditional bail on Monday, hours after he was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the protest at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Reports suggested that Kishor will hold a press conference after coming out of jail at 8 pm. Earlier, the Patna police reached the Gandhi Maidan and detained Prashant Kishor in the wee hours of Monday. He was arrested from Gandhi Maidan during his fast-into-death demanding cancellation of the BPSC examination after the alleged paper leak.
According to the police, Kishor and his supporters were removed from the protest site as the demonstration was being held near a restricted area, making it "illegal." Kishor was arrested on the fifth day of his protest.
Further details regarding the latest development are being awaited.
Updated 20:09 IST, January 6th 2025