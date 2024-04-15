Advertisement

Guntur: Following instance of stone-throwing at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan experienced a similar attack.

During an election rally in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district in Tenali region Sunday, a stone was pelted at Singh, as per media reports.

The actor-turned-politician, however, somehow escape unharmed as the stone reportedly landed at a distance from him.

The person who allegedly threw stone on Singh was apprehended by the police.

It is pertinent to note that the incident comes a day after

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in a similar stone-pelting incident during a rally in Vijayawada district.

Reddy suffered an injury over his left eyebrow. Reddy alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had a hand in it.

The incident reportedly occurred when the chief minister was waving at supporters from onboard a special campaign bus as part of YSRCP's 'Memantha Siddham Yatra'.

After Jagan Mohan Reddy was hit by the stone, doctors from his team immediately gave him with first aid, as per media reports.

Meanwhile, TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu was hit with a small stone in Gajuwaka area Visakhapatnam. TDP alleged that YSRCP is behind the attack.

